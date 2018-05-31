Protected monuments to have citizens’ advisory boards: Culture Minister

Agra, June 3 (IANS) Important Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments will have citizens’ advisory boards, to help involve people in maintenance of heritage and give useful suggestions, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said on Sunday.

Taj Mahal and other important monuments will have 11-member advisory boards comprising eminent people, media persons, activists, he said at a day-long workshop for stake holders on holistic development of the Taj city here.

The Minister said suggestions given by business leaders, hoteliers, politicians, NGO representatives, and conservationists will be compiled in a report and an action plan with three-month, six-month deadlines drawn up.

Sharma said Agra being an important heritage city, will remain a top priority of his ministry.

Stressing that the city has to be secured from environmental pollution, he noted that at the same time, industrial development will also be speeded up in the region.

He clarified that the government was determined to provide air connectivity and speed up development of the airport at Kheria, while the Jewar international airport in the NCR would ease the pressure on Delhi.

The minister later visited the Taj Mahal and the Yamuna clean up campaign.

–IANS

bk/vd