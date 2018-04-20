Protest against rape takes centerstage at Akassh Aggarwal’s show at IRW

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Protest against rape and female molestation was the main theme in Jewellery designer Akassh K. Aggarwal’s show at India Runway Week here on Saturday when acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal walked the runway.

With protests around the country against rape and molestation of women and the girl child, leading to a reflection on how we, as a society, protect our own women and girls, Aggarwal, keeping this in mind, made his models wear red bands on their left hands as a protest against such crimes.

Aggarwal’s label Shubhashini Ornamentals presented Surkh that was an inspiration from the world of self-love in a society that sees women as the weaker and the second sex.

“With this show I wanted to show that what is happening to the society. Why we are so silent after so many rape cases? Why are all the protests just for few days? What is the government doing,” the designer asked.

His collection was vibrant that resonated with the symbolism of old tribal art of Peroi and terracota, Banarsi meena work, wood karigari from Kashmir mixing techniques in filigree motif, stamped light weight metal sheet work, embossed 3D and metallic gold and silver with organic gemstones like coral, pearls and turquoise.

There was an asssortment of multiple accessories options that gave the collection a versatility to be worn on ethnic as well with Indo-Western styles.

The collections gave a social message of “SURKH- YOU IGNITED”

“The collection is inspired and dedicated to such brass-necked, bold, fierce women raising a toast to those women who defied societal norms and set their own,” said the designer.

About the experience walking the ramp for the designer, Laxmi told IANS: “I think there is Laxmi in each one of us. My journey is not about acid attack but journey of every women who has gone through violence.”

“I felt very nice walking for the designer. He opened eyes of people who are silent,” she added.

