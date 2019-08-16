Protest in Delhi Assembly over Ravidas temple demolition

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Delhi Assembly on Thursday witnessed a ruckus after ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs went near the Speaker’s podium shouting slogans against the BJP for demolition of Saint Ravidas temple.

Holding posters, the MLAs shouted slogans against Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ruling MLAs refused to sit on their seats, forcing Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to adjourn the house twice within an hour of the start of the proceedings.

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt tore open his shirt inside the Assembly to protest against the demolition.

The DDA had demolished the temple of Saint Ravidas following a Supreme Court order on August 9. Since then, AAP has been protesting against the move.

–IANS

