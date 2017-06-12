Protesters again vandalise Trump walk of fame star

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard was vandalised over the weekend during annual Gay Pride march in Los Angeles.

Trump’s star, vandalised several times since the beginning of his presidential run, was photographed by local media Monday morning covered in stickers bearing slogans including “I Resist Extremist,” and “Resist Homophobia”, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The march down Hollywood Boulevard drew tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday, so Los Angeles Police, who said the vandalism was a misdemeanour, would have to look at security tape to identify and charge the protesters involved.

This was not the first time Trump’s star had been vandalised and the defacement this time was far more mild than previous vandalism.

Last October, Los Angeles man James Otis, dressing as a construction worker, took a pickax to the star and destroyed it.

Otis struck a plea deal with prosecutors in February that saw him avoid jail time in exchange for paying 4,400 US dollars to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Historic Trust.

Trump was honoured with the star in 2007 for his work producing the Miss Universe pageant and for his hit NBC reality television show The Apprentice.

–IANS

sku/