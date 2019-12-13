Protesters set car afire near DCP’s office in Delhi (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday turned violent and torched a car in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, near the Delhi Gate after throwing stones at the police deployed to foil their march.

The stone-pelting began after the protesters, who intended to march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, were stopped by the barricades set up by the police some distance from Delhi Gate.

The crowd raised slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and began pulling away the barricades in an attempt to move ahead. The police then used water cannons on the crowd, and also used a water jet in a bid to douse the car set on fire.

According to Delhi police sources, protesters from Seelampur and Jafrabad area in northeast Delhi joined in the protest and indulged in violence. First they pelted stones at the police as well as the media gathered to cover the protest, and then they torched a car parked there.

The protesters also damaged a number of other vehicles outside the DCP’s office before DCP Randhawa led the force to chase away the protesters.

The police have detained 15-17 people, according to sources.

Two-three police personnel were also injured in the violence.

Earlier in the day, the protesters leading a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) paused briefly at Masjid Nabi Baksh at Delhi Gate to offer evening prayers. A group of elderly and young people formed a human chain at the barricades to stop people from indulging in any untoward incident.

According to Delhi Police officials, a large posse of security forces was deployed at Delhi Gate, near the Bahadur Zafar Shah Marg, and barricades were set up at Daryaganj Chowk, around a kilometre away towards the Jama Masjid.

Police had also deployed the anti-riot Vajra vehicle and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

A few thousand people had gathered at Jama Masjid earlier in the day to express resentment over the Act, and demand that the government roll it back immediately.

–IANS

