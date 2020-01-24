Protesters throng Delhi Police HQ to condemn Jamia firing

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A large number of protesters, mostly students, gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Thursday night to voice their anguish against the attack on a student near the Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-CAA protest earlier in the day.

The large gathering outside the Delhi Police Headquarters, mostly comprising Jamia students, alleged that the police were hand in glove with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. They also alleged that the police were “mere spectators” when the assailant opened fire on the protesters near Jamia.

During the day, a youth opened fire with a country-made .315 bore pistol just when Jamia students were about to start a march protesting the new citizenship law from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat. It left a journalism student, Shadab, with injuries on arm.

The policemen, who were watching the march passively, overpowered the assailant. Before opening fire, the assailant had shouted, “If you people want to stay in India then you will have to say ‘Vande Mataram’.” He also shouted ‘Deta hu tumhe azadi’ (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire, said a protester.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has been handed over the probe into the incident. According to sources, the decision was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. “I talked to Delhi Police Commissioner over Delhi firing incident and directed him to take strict action,” Shah tweeted.

An FIR under the Arms Act and a case of attempt to murder have been registered against the youth.

