Protesting farmers march towards Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Amid massive deployment of security personnel at Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, thousands of farmers were reinforcing their march to the national capital.

With blisters in feet and shouting anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slogans, the farmers said in the early hours of Wednesday that they have received permission from the administration to enter Delhi.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said they have received the permission from Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police to march ahead.

He said the farmers will first march towards Kishan Ghat in Delhi and then offer their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

“The government is silent on our demand for loan waiver. Also, it said that fixation of Minimum Support Price based on ‘C2’ input factor as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations will be done only in future,” BKU General Secretary Yudhvir Singh had said.

Earlier on Tuesday, continuing their 10-day march from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to the national capital, thousands of protesting farmers were prevented from entering Delhi.

When they tried to forcibly move ahead by breaking police barricades, police used water canons and batons that left over a dozen agitators injured. Several rounds of tear gas were also fired.

