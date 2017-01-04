Protests at police stations against demonetisation: Prakash Ambedkar

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Bharip Bahujan Mahasang will hold protests against the ill-effects of demonetisation in front of police stations, mostly in Maharashtra, from Thursday, said party President Prakash Ambedkar.

Addressing the media here, Ambedkar, a grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, said the objective of the agitations was to ensure that poor labour class get enough opportunities to earn their daily bread and butter, which have been blocked after the demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes in November 8 last year.

“After demonetisation, labourers, poor people have lost their jobs. They do not have enough money to eat. So we want the government to give them ‘roti’ or note.

“In order to pursue our demand, we have asked our party workers, people to hold dharnas (sitting protests) in premise of police stations,” Ambedkar said, adding he had no plans to hold any mega rally to press for his demands.

Ambedkar’s party only has influence in Akola and Washim districts in Maharashtra.

–IANS

spk/sm/vd