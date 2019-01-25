Protests in J&K after Forest Officer’s death

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday after a forest officer died when his car was hit by an Army vehicle, police said.

Ajaz Rasool Wani, Assistant Director of the state’s Forest Protection Force, was killed in Chowgal area.

In no time, locals poured out of their homes and blocked roads in protest, forcing security forces to use tear smoke canisters to disperse the mob, the police said.

–IANS

