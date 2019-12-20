Protests symbolise anger spilling out on streets: Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra), Dec 21 (IANS) Targeting the revised Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the opposition against the laws is “mass anger spilling out through protests and processions all over India”.

He said the people are strongly against these laws and their angst is coming out through nationwide protests in the past one week.

“It is felt that these laws may disturb the country’s social and religious harmony; a particular religion seems to be the target. The government has created an atmosphere of instability,” Pawar said.

He said that in view of this, the NCP voted against the CAA in Parliament, intellectuals and litterateurs are opposing it and now at least eight states have announced they would not implement it.

“It appears a rift is being deliberately created between the Centre and states. The country is facing a severe financial crisis. Attention is sought to be diverted from the economic woes through all this. For no reason at all, such a situation has been created,” the senior leader said.

Pawar said the proposal to give citizenship to “NRIs” from only three countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — is also questionable, and asked why all others were kept out of its purview.

“Why are Tamils from Sri Lanka not included? We also have so many Nepalese working in government institutions in Delhi. Making religious distinctions will result in targeting of the poor in the country,” warned the NCP chief.

On the violent incidents in several parts of the country, Pawar urged the people to express their opposition to the laws strongly, but ensure that their democratic rights are exercised in a peaceful manner.

The NCP leader was addressing the media in Pune and spoke on a variety of other issues concerning the state.

