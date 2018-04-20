Proud of being part of ‘Bharat’: Sunil Grover

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who has bagged a role in superstar Salman Khan starrer “Bharat”, says he is proud to be a part of the project.

The film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomed Sunil to the film’s cast, headlined by Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

“Welcome Sunil Grover to ‘Bharat’,” Zafar tweeted.

Sunil replied: “Thank you sir for giving me the visa. I am so proud of being part of this project.”

“Bharat” is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”.

It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, will release on Eid 2019.

