Entertainment

Proud of Kangana for making ‘Manikarnika’: Waheeda Rehman

Views: 1

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman is proud of actress-turned-director Kangana Ranaut for directing a film like “Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi” and also giving a great performance.

Waheeda Rehman, 80, was interacting with the media at its special screening along with another veteran Asha Parekh, 76, on Wednesday here.

In fact, she said: “I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very keen. I really liked the film. She has done a really good job — acting and directing.

“She is also looking very beautiful in the film. I am so happy and proud of her that she has made this film and given a great performance as well,” said the actress, who ruled the silver screen for decades.

ALSO READ:   Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault, he denies

Asha Parekh, who was the top actress in Bollywood in the 1960s and 70s, too, praised Kangana. “She has done a lot of hard work for the film and she has done a really nice job. She looks exactly like the Rani of Jhansi, regal in every aspect. I hope the film runs for a very long time.”

“Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi” managed to collect 52.40 crore at the domestic box-office in five days.

–IANS

iv/in

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *