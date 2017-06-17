Proud to associate with Niharika: Producer Raghavayya

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) Producer Marrisetti Raghavayya says he is proud to associate with actress Niharika, grand niece of megastar Chiranjeevi, in his next yet-untitled Telugu project, to be directed by debutant Ravidurga Prasad.

“We are proud to associate with Niharika, who will be seen in an author-backed role. I really liked her work in “Oka Manasu”, and I believe she has a long way to go. I’m also glad to introduce young director Prasad,” Raghavayya told IANS.

Prasad is a former associate of Prabhudheva and Rahul Bose.

Talking about the project, Raghavayya said: “It’s a romantic comedy with a nice twist. Nothing about the film will be run-of-the-mill. We are yet to finalise the full cast and we are in talks to rope in seasoned actors for some important characters.”

–IANS

