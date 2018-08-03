Provide ample opportunities to girl child to excel: Naidu

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Lamenting that not enough attention has been paid to girl education in the country, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday stressed that the need of the hour is to provide ample opportunity to girls to help them compete and excel in every field.

He was speaking at the 7th convocation as well as Founder’s Day at the O.P. Jindal Global University here.

“We have not given enough attention to girl education. Now, transformation must take place; women must get their due. If you provide them with ample opportunities they will excel.

“My appeal to my countrymen is — let us promote girl child’s education in a big way and allow them to come up and compete. We hope that in the future people realise their potential and give them more and more encouragement and help them perform better,” Naidu said.

Pointing to disturbing incidents in the country, Naidu said that Indian culture values respect for elders, parents, teachers, fellow human beings, and other creatures.

“What is happening in the country is very disturbing. We don’t have a history of attacking any country. We were ruled in the past by many rulers, including the British, but our civilization remains high. We must preserve that civilization.”

“We should not allow aberrations and diversions to take place. We should focus our attention to our welfare of all people and treat as all part of one family.

He pointed out that 65 per cent of Indians are below the age of 35, which presents both opportunities and challenges.

“We need to meet the aspiration of our youths. For that, our core education system must be reoriented. The governments should also focus more on skill upgradation. There is inherent talent in our country, but the need is to identify and encourage.”

Naidu also focussed on health and exercise. “Health is very importance. Amid changing lifestyles, youngsters must focus on physical activity, with exercises like yoga or cycling.”

As to the students planning to go abroad for higher studies or careers, he advised them to learn and earn there “but ultimately return to your country and serve the motherland”.

