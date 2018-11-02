Provide support to stranded pilgrims: Odisha to Uttarakhand

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) The Odisha government on Sunday requested the Uttarakhand government to provide necessary support to the 42 Odia pilgrims stranded at Badrinath due to snowfall.

State Joint Relief Commissioner P.R. Mohapatra wrote to the Chamoli District Collector requesting him to extend the necessary support to the pilgrims and arrange for their safe return to Odisha.

He said the pilgrims were returning from Badrinath when, due to heavy snowfall and road blockages, they were stranded at a lodge on Saturday.

They are starving and facing several problems due to power cuts, said Mohapatra.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and requested him for the safe return of the pilgrims. He was assured of full support and medical care.

–IANS

cd/mag/bg