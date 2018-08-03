PSG bag 6th straight France Super Cup with 4-0 win over Monaco

Shenzhen (China), Aug 4 (IANS) With two goals from Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday won the France Super Cup for the sixth consecutive time after beating Monaco 4-0, matching Olympique Lyonnais’ record number eight titles.

PSG also matched another feat only Lyon could boast of until now: clinching the trophy for six seasons in a row (Lyon did so between 2002-07), reports Efe.

This trophy is the first for PSG coach Thomas Tuchel in his official debut and the fourth for his side in 2018 after claiming the titles of Ligue 1, France Cup and the French League Cup.

Tuchel, who directed the match without having 2018 World Cup champion Kylian Mbappe at his disposal, decided to leave Brazil forward Neymar on the bench until the 75th minute.

However, PSG dominated the game from the very beginning until Argentine winger Angel Di Maria opened the scoring from a free kick after 33 minutes of the match.

Midfielder Christopher Nkunku netted the second goal just seven minutes later to give PSG a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Monaco made two changes in the second half, replacing midfielder Judilson Mamadu Gomes “Pele” and forward Samuel Grandsir with Keita Balde and Sofiane Diop and managed to return to the game with energy.

But the speed and concentration of the Parisian side allowed forward Timothy Weah to net the third goal in the 67th minute.

With 15 minutes to go, Neymar entered the field replacing Italian midfielder Marco Verratti amid cheering from the fans.

Di Maria struck again with the fourth goal, taking advantage of a counter-attack in stoppage time to seal the 4-0 victory.

PSG had won their fifth straight France Super Cup in 2017, when they also defeated Monaco 2-1 at the Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco.

