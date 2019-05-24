PSG extend Tuchel’s contract till 2021

Paris, May 25 (IANS) Top French football club Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday extended their German head coach Thomas Tuchel’s contract till June 30, 2021. The club also extended the contracts of Tuchel’s support staff until June 30, 2021, Xinhua reported.

“I’d like to thank the Chairman and the whole club for their trust in me and my staff,” said Tuchel after penning his new deal.

Tuchel, 45, took over PSG in June 2018, guiding the club to its eighth Ligue 1 title this season. However, PSG bowed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 for the third straight year besides failing to win titles in the domestic cups.”This (extension) only reinforces my ambition to bring this team to the very top through hard work. I’m also very touched by the backing of our supporters, and I’m sure that the best is yet to come for our club,” he commented.

“For a year now, Thomas has been bringing fantastic energy to the daily life of the club, not only for the players, but for the whole of Paris Saint-Germain,” said the club’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“Thomas has expertise in the game as well as great managerial skills, and we are delighted to be able to rely on his qualities on a long-term basis,” he added.

–IANS

rkm/arm