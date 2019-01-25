PSG inks contract with Argentine Leandro Paredes until 2023

Paris, Jan 29 (IANS) Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes on Tuesday signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the next four-and-half seasons, the French football club announced.

Paredes arrives at the Parc des Princes from Zenit St. Petersburg player, where he bagged 10 goals and 15 assists in 61 appearances with the current leader of the Russian Premier League, reports Efe news.

“After my previous experiences in Italy and Russia, I now have this fantastic opportunity, not only to discover a new league, but above all one to wear one the most prestigious club jerseys in the world,” Paredes said in a statement.

“We all know the extraordinary sporting dimension of Paris Saint-Germain, its players and staff. I share the same high ambitions and I will do everything I can to give my club what it expects of me as a midfielder,” he added.

The 25-year-old is to play alongside his compatriot and fellow midfielder Angel di Maria.

Di Maria, 30, made a special welcome of his countryman by posting a video on PSG’s official Twitter account wishing him luck, saying: “You are very young and you will surely have a lot to give to this club.”

Paredes, who played nine matches with Argentina national team and scored one goal, is to wear No. 8 shirt after completing his medical tests at Aspetar Hospital in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

Paredes defended the shirts of several Serie A teams including Empoli, Chievo Verona and AS Roma, where he spent two seasons.

Meanwhile, PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi welcomed the Argentina international, hoping the young player to become a strong asset with all his capabilities instilled in him from his homeland.

“Leandro brings with him the traditional strengths of Argentinian football — a fighting spirit and excellent technical skills. He will bring a lot to our midfield and I am sure he will fit quickly into our coach’s well-organized and ambitious team,” Al-Khelaifi, said.

“Leandro’s arrival will keep the momentum, both on the pitch and among our supporters, ahead of the major events coming up. Exciting times lie ahead,” the Qatari concluded.

