PSG sign ground-breaking agreement with Jordan Brand

Paris, Sep 13 (IANS) French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday became the first club to have signed an agreement with the iconic Jordan Brand.

The two powerhouses of sport and style have created a world exclusive collection of over 90 performance, training and lifestyle products, and the Jumpman will make its UEFA Champions League debut, featuring on the Paris Saint-Germain home and away jerseys during their European campaign this season, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The collaboration between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan underlines the ambition of both brands to combine performance, innovation and style. It is a logical next step in our project to make Paris Saint-Germain one of the biggest global sports brands, capitalising on the avant-garde approach of our Parisian roots,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit. We’re excited to unite these two passionate communities by putting the Jumpman on the chest of Paris Saint-Germain to continue fuelling the energy for sport and style globally,” said basketball legend Michael Jordan, prototype of Jordan Brand.

While Nike remains Paris Saint-Germain’s long-term kit manufacturers, the innovative deal with Jordan Brand will strengthen the club’s reputation as an icon of sport and style, leading the way as one of the trend-setters in world football.

The partnership will boost the club’s visibility worldwide, especially in Asia and North America.

“This partnership builds on our long-term association with Nike and will enable us to reach new audiences as well as offering our loyal fans around the world the most stylish club merchandise,” commented Al-Khelaifi.

PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar declared: “It is a huge responsibility to carry Jordan’s name on a shirt and we look forward to an excellent season. Two partners that are champions, both Paris and Jordan, so I really hope this connection brings us many titles.”

–IANS

tri/sed