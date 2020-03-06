PSL’s Karachi matches to be played in empty stadium: PCB

Karachi, March 12 (IANS) The remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that are scheduled to be held at Karachi’s National Stadium will be played behind closed doors, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

“Following advice from the Sindh Government late Thursday afternoon, the Pakistan Cricket Board has made a decision to stage the upcoming Karachi HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in empty National Stadium,” said the PCB in a statement.

“The decision will be enforced from Friday, 13 March, while for the Thursday, 12 March fixture the PCB and the Sindh Government have strongly advised the spectators to continue to take all necessary precautionary measures.”

There are four more matches left in the group stage of the PSL, three of which will be played in Karachi and one in Lahore. Later, one qualifier will be played in Karachi while the two eliminators and final will all be held in Lahore.

“With regard to the remaining fixtures in Lahore, we are already in contact with the Punjab Government and will take on board its advisory in relation to the Lahore matches,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the board’s release.

The PCB said the decision “will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the National Stadium. In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches.”

