PTI CEO Venky Venkatesh resigns

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Venky Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) has resigned.

The reasons for the resignation are not known. Venkatesh had been appointed PTI Chief Executive in July, 2016. Prior to that, he was HT Media Ltd’s Chief Learning Officer.

Venkatesh had spent 10 years at HT Media. He had also worked as the business head for HT Media in north and east. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and started his career with Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

–IANS

san/kr