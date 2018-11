Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) A 20-member delegation of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday left for China on a seven-day visit.

PTI Central Secretary General Arshad Daad is leading the delegation, which was extended an invite by the Communist Party of China, Dawn reported.

Both parties were expected to discuss matters of bilateral value.

