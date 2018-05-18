PUBG game crosses 10 mn daily active users

Shenzhen, May 24 (IANS) China-based Tencent, the owner of WeChat and PUBG Corp on Thursday jointly announced the mobile version of the latter’s immensely-popular “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG) game has surpassed 10 million daily active users (DAUs) globally.

Notably, Tencent is the parent company of PUBG as well.

The mobile version of the game was released on Apple App Store and Google Play Store internationally in March this year.

PUBG mobile game has been downloaded in over 100 countries in less than a week from its release, PUBG claimed.

For Tencent, smartphone games achieved approximately 21.7 billion RMB in revenue, up 68 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY), driven by in-house mobile titles such as “Arena of Valor” and “QQ Speed Mobile”, the company said in a statement.

Revenues increased 28 per cent sequentially due to seasonal promotional activities and new games.

“Arena of Valor” remained the highest-grossing smartphone game in China’s “iOS Top Grossing Chart”.

Since its launch in China in 2015, “Arena of Valor” has experienced immense growth and now boasts of more than 200 million monthly active players, making it one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

