`Public perception is in favour of Panneerselvam’

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) In terms of public perception, caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has a better rating than AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, admit party officials in private.

Party officials preferring anonymity told IANS that moood of the cadres and the public is against Sasikala, and over a period of time the legislators and other party members may switch their loyalties towards Panneerselvam.

“If the corruption case in the Supreme Court goes against Sasikala then the support for Panneerselvam will swell like anything,” a party official told IANS.

“When party founder late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) was expelled from DMK, the grassroot workers were supporting him while legislators started siding with him under the pressure of the cadre,” he added.

According to him, Panneerselvam’s outburst did not come as a surprise as it was “bound to happen”.

And his statements made at Marina are “valid”, he added.

The AIADMK official also did not forsee Panneerselvam seeking DMK’s support.

–IANS

vj/rn