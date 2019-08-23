Public-private bond to help stabilize population: FOGSI

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Doctors from around the nation on Thursday decided to write to the Government of India, suggesting that educating, informing and facilitating younger generation is going to be a big tool in stabilizing the population growth in India.

In a conclave called by Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), to discuss the public-private partnerships in women’s healthcare in India, doctors from private and public sector unanimously agreed on increasing more partnerships to make sure the age group between 25-30 years is educated, and informed about family planning.

The FOGSI is currently working on a white paper that will be submitted to the Union Health Ministry. Once approved, the public-private partnership will bloom in the health care sector.

“Going by the trend, it’s is very important that both public and private sector come together and educate the youth about the disadvantages of unplanned child.” said a senior doctor at the conclave.

He added that the government must also work towards making condoms and contraceptive pills easily available to the youth.

“Years of gender inequality has meant that a woman is still not in control of her health. This is where the role of advocacy and education are crucial in empowering women with choice, freedom and autonomy to make decisions about their own body,” Dr Nandita Palshetkar, the president of FOGSI said.–IANS

