Publicise criminal records of candidates: SC to political parties

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed political parties to post on their websites and publicise in the media full details of the criminal charges the candidates they are fielding in elections are facing.

Pronouncing the judgment, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also urged Parliament to enact a law to address the malice of criminals entering the legislature. He also said this law should address fake cases being instituted against political opponents.

–IANS

pk-in/vm