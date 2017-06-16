Published authors to get shelf-space at Brampton libraries

Writing is a lonely pursuit and often the problem is getting noticed and read. The Brampton Library has now decided to give published authors from Peel shelf-space and with it an exposure they sorely need.

So if you are in the process of writing or publishing a book or have some published work, here’s an opportunity to submit your book that will be featured in its Local Authors Showcase.

This initiative is designed to recognize published authors, including self-published ones who live in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga.

As part of the program, the Brampton Library will display the books of participating authors at the Chinguacousy Library, 150 Central Park Dr. for a full year and also be part of Brampton Library’s circulating collection for a full year.

Submissions will be accepted until July 31.

Eligibility criteria:

• Authors are invited to submit a maximum of three of their books published between 2012 and 2017.

• Those that submit must be Brampton Library cardholders in good standing.

Unlike some municipalities, membership to Brampton Library is open to all not just residents of the city.

The first Local Authors Showcase display will be unveiled as part of Brampton Library’s After Hours Book Bash Friday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. This event is also the wrap-up of the organization’s Adult Summer Reading Club.

For more information visit www.bramptonlibrary.ca.