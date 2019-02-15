Puducherry CM accepts Kiran Bedi’s invitation for open discussion

Puducherry, Feb 17 (IANS) Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is protesting outside Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s residence here since February 13, on Sunday accepted her invitation to discuss the issues in an open forum.

The 71-one-year-old Naryanasamy and his ministerial colleagues have been sleeping on the road outside the Raj Nivas, Bedi’s residence, since February 13. The protest is being carried out against Bedi for not permitting the implementation of the state government’s welfare schemes.

“We are ready at any time and venue: Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry beach,” Narayanasamy tweeted.

Bedi had earlier tweeted: “Honble CM and his cabinet colleagues may choose d (the) date, time & venue. Keep it as an OPEN FORUM for people to hear and understand the issues once and for all. Since Lt Governor Office has worked with total transparency & sense of justice for poorest & needy.”

On Sunday, Bedi tweeted: “Called for meeting with CM and his colleagues at 6 p.m. today at Raj Nivas. Thank the HCM (Honourable Chief Minister) for acceptance of my proposal of Town Hall meeting where we will place our respective view points in public domain on issues written in his letter to me.”

“Venue suggested by HCM is Gandhi Thidal. A good start for informed grass root democracy which empowers people with certified info via Town Hall meetings,” Bedi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Narayanasamy hoisted a black flag at his home as a part of his protest against Bedi.

On February 13, Bedi in a letter to Narayanasamy had invited him for a meeting on February 21 at 10 a.m.

