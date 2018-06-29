Puducherry CM hails SC judgment, says elected government is supreme

Puducherry, July 4 (IANS) Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court decision concerning the division of powers between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor, saying it held that the elected government is supreme.

He also said that he has been fighting on this with Lt Goveror of Puducherry Kiran Bedi for the past two years.

“Judgement of Supreme Court relating to powers of elected government in #Delhi and #Puducherry vs Lt. Gov judgement upheld the will of people and held elected Govt. is Supreme. Lt. Gov has no independent power. #DelhiPowerTussle #Constitution #democracy,” said Narayanasamy on Twitter.

“For last 2 years I m fighting for this with Lt. Governor of #Puducherry. I thank Supreme Court for this historic Judgement. #Constitution #DelhiPowerTussle #democracy,” he added.

A Supreme Court constitution Bench on Wednesday unanimously ruled in favour of the Arvind Kejriwal government saying that the real powers of governance of Delhi rests with the elected representatives.

The apex court said the Lt Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Minister in all the areas except land, police and law and order.

–IANS

sid-ps/vd