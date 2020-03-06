Puducherry CM should induct women in cabinet: Kiran Bedi

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to induct women into his cabinet.

In a tweet Bedi said: “At Women’s Day function, eminent local speakers sought more for women. I urge the HCM (Honourable Chief Minister) of Puducherry to begin with by appointing women in his Cabinet. There is no woman in his Cabinet, while it has elected women MLAs.”

“Charity begins at home Gentlemen,” Bedi added.

–IANS

vj/skp/