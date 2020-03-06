Puducherry Health Minister visits Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday visited two Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics here, praising the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the initiative.

Rao, a Congressman, visited the clinics in Green Park extension and Panchsheel Park in South Delhi to understand the functioning of these primary healthcare units, the Delhi government said in a statement.

During the visit, Rao met Mohalla Clinic staff and took note of the working of the mohalla clinic, it said.

The Minister also explained about how similar healthcare centres are successfully functioning in Puducherry as well.

Rao had met the Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday.

“Delhi has a very large population and these clinics are doing a great job in catering to the needs of the people. Delhi model has received attention nationally and internationally,” the statement quote Rao.

