Puducherry logs 80% polling in Lok Sabha battle

Puducherry, April 18 (IANS) Polling for the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday saw 80 per cent turnout while the by-election for Thattanchavady Assembly seat saw 77 per cent voting.

An Election Commission official said the poll percentage may slightly go up as the numbers are being gathered.

In the Lok Sabha constituency, the fate of 18 candidates will be decided by 9.73 lakh voters. The main fight is between Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam and All India N.R. Congress candidate Narayanasamy Kesavan.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded M.A.S. Subramanian.

There are eight candidates in the fray for the Assembly seat, but the main fight is between All India N.R. Congress candidate P. Nedounzejiane and DMK’s K. Venkatesan.

–IANS

