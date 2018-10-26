Puducherry MLA sentenced for 1 year for corruption

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) The Special Judge for CBI cases in Puducherry P. Dhanabal on Tuesday sentenced sitting legislator Ashok Anandane and his father C. Anandane to jail for one year each for accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

In a statement issued here, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they were also fined Rs 200,000.

The CBI had registered a case against Anandane, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), and his legislator son and his wife Vijayalakshmi for accumulating assets to the tune of Rs 3,75,30,221.11 between January 1997 and January 2006 — which was disproportionate to their known sources of income.

During the trial, Vijayalakshmi expired.

