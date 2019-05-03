Pujara to play in Saurashtra Premier League

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) India’s middle-order Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will be playing in the Saurashtra Premier League (SPL) starting from May 14 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Five teams will take part in this maiden SPL tournament. The decision as to which team Pujara would represent in SPL will be taken on Thursday in the presence of team owners and a representative of an independent auditor.

The participating teams are Sorath Lions, Zalawad Royals, Halar Heroes, Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors. The tournament will end with the finals to be played on May 22.

Pujara has a three-year contract with Yorkshire and is set to play there again this season. Therefore, there were questions raised over his availability in the SPL. But now that he has confirmed his presence, it brings the star quotient to the tournament.

