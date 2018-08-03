Pulsus plans expansion to add 2,000 more jobs in India

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) Canadian health informatics player Pulsus plans to add 2,000 jobs through expansion of health informatics regional language translation activities in its India facilities.

The new jobs will be created by setting up a new facility in Chhattisgarh to provide access to healthcare and scientific knowledge in native Indian languages, the company said in a statement.

Pulsus healthcare and scientific information centres at the Chennai SEZ and in Gurugram in Haryana are already operational and employ 1,000 persons.

The objective is to expand the firm into a 3,500-employee outfit in India from the present 1,500 working out of the Technology Hub in Hyderabad and other two centers.

The company will soon send its proposal to the Chhattisgarh government to set up its facility.

With the support and speedy approvals from state government and the Software Technology Parks of India, Pulsus expects to commercialise the facility in 12 months.

This move is part of Pulsus strategy to tap the growing importance for scientific content translation in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali.

Srinibabu Gedela, the Chief Executive Officer of Pulsus, said that a meeting has been held with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who assured Pulsus that all possible support would be given to the plan.

The Pulsus Group, with revenues of $9 million and 50 journals, has offices in London, Ontario and Hyderabad, besides facilities in Chennai and Gurugram.

–IANS

ms/tsb/sed