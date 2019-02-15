Pulwama attack: Slain trooper was looking forward to marriage

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) Twenty seven-year-old Sudip Biswas was looking forward to his marriage when a suicide bomber snatched away his life.

The sole bread earner of his family, Biswas’s death in Thursday’s terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district has left his mother and sister devastated.

Biswas, hailing from West Bengal’s Nadia district, had made the last call to his family on Thursday, a relative said on Friday.

“He was initially untraced, but today morning we got a phone call confirming his death. He was the family’s sole earning member as his father (a day labourer) is suffering from physical ailments,” Samapta Biswas, the slain trooper’s brother-in-law, told IANS.

Struggling hard to keep his trembling voice clear, Samapta said the family tried to ‘hide the sad news’ from his father but failed.

“We were rebuilding our house as my son had agreed to get married. He spoke to me over the telephone on Thursday, asking my whereabouts. Now we have lost him,” said Sanyasi Biswas, the bereaved father.

The inconsolable mother and sister were not in a condition to speak.

After completing his higher secondary education, Biswas trained hard as he wanted to join the defence services. He joined the CRPF almost four years ago.

After training in Siliguri and Kerala, Biswas got posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

–IANS

