Pulwama terror attack an act of desperation: RSS

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said Thursdays terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 43 security personnel were killed, was an act of desperation due to the growing clampdown on terrorism.

“The attack is a sign of desperation and frustration due to the clampdown on terrorism,” RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi said in a statement.

Condemning the attack, the RSS asked the Narendra Modi government to take stringent action against the culprits at the earliest.

In the worst attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) bus on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Pulwama district, leaving the security establishment stunned.

