Pulwama terror attack: Himachal Assembly adjourned in mourning

Shimla, Feb 15 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on Friday after it unanimously mourned the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur moved a condolence motion and announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to Constable Tilak Raj’s family.

Constable Tilak Raj from Kangra district was one of the 45 soldiers martyred in Thursday’s attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama.

Terming the attack “an unfortunate and cowardly act” by the militants, Thakur said those involved in it would not go unpunished.

He said since the terror attack, the state has been put on high alert, especially Chamba and Kangra districts that border Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri pledged the support of the Opposition to the Central government.

Expressing grief, Governor Acharya Dev Vrat wished speedy recovery to those injured.

