Puma signs deal with footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Bangalore, June 4 (IANS) Sports brand Puma has signed a deal with India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Gurpreet will be the face of Puma football in India, sporting the company’s performance footwear and equipment starting with the season 2019/20.

Adding Gurpreet to its strong roaster of Puma athletes like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom and K.L. Rahul, the ace footballer will represent the brand at national and international leagues, starting with the King’s Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Gurpreet, who holds the distinction of being the first Indian footballer to play in the European top division league for Stabaek in Norway, also captained the Indian national football team to their historic victory against Thailand in the Asia Cup 2019.

Known for his stellar performances on field, Gurpreet as Bengaluru FC Goalkeeper won the Indian Super League 2018-19 Golden Glove Award.

When asked about the association, Gurpreet said: “The choice was easy for me. Puma is a great brand and we share the same vision to further the adoption of football in our country. So, working with Puma seemed like a natural step for me. I look forward to a long and fruitful association with the brand.”

