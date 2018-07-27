Pune-based KPIT launches first centre showcasing PTC technology in US

Pune, July 31 (IANS) Indian multinational corporation KPIT Technologies has launched its first Centre of Excellence (CoE) showcasing technologies by software firm PTC at its Raleigh, North Carolina location.

The centre will showcase solutions by KPIT on PTC’s “ThingWorx” industrial innovation platform, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

PTC “ThingWorx” is an application development platform for Internet of Things (IoT).

“It is the first of its kind in the US and the second CoE that PTC and KPIT have collaborated on globally. Companies today want to create digital experiences for their users that are fast to build, yet scalable for the enterprise,” said Probodh Chiplunkar, Head of Digital Business at KPIT.

“Enabled by our accelerators built on PTC technologies, companies can quickly integrate IT and Operations Technologies for a connected manufacturing experience and better business outcomes,” he added.

KPIT specialises in providing IT consulting and product engineering solutions and services to automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities and life sciences companies.

“With an engaging user experience, KPIT’s accelerators integrate diverse systems using PTC’s ThingWorx, Navigate and Vuforia products. KPIT has shown true collaboration with the launch of this second CoE worldwide,” said Mike DiTullio, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Sales, PTC.

–IANS

na/sed