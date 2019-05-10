Pune government school teacher molests 12 minor girls

Pune, May 17 (IANS) A Pune government school teacher, accused of molesting at least 12 minor girls, has been sent to police custody for three days till Saturday, an official said on Friday.

Vikram Shankar Potdar, 42, has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSCO) Act and the Indian Penal Code, said investigating officer Chitra Choudhary.

“Following a complaint and an internal probe, the accused was arrested on charges of molesting 12 girls for around six months at the Zilla Parishad Girls School No.2 in Lohegaon,” Choudhary told IANS.

The molestation incidents, mostly during lunch break, continued for so long as Potdar allegedly threatened the victims, all in Class VI, aged around 12.

According to the police, the girls complained that he used to “touch them inappropriately” and warned them against informing anyone.

However, a few months ago, one of the victims gathered courage and confided her plight to the Education Officer of Haveli, Nilima M. Mehetre.

Taking serious note, a committee was formed to probe the matter which found credence to the charges against Potdar and the police complaint was registered on Wednesday.

–IANS

qn/mr