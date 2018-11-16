Pune police arrest Varavara Rao again

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Pune police on Saturday arrested Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao here for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A police team from Pune arrested the revolutionary writer after searching his house and took him to Pune on a transit warrant.

The arrest was made after his extended house arrest came to an end.

The police took the action a day after the Hyderabad High Court refused to set aside the transit remand order issued by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad, on August 28 facilitating the Maharashtra Police to take Rao to Pune.

The police had arrested Varavara Rao on August 28 and taken him to Pune. The same day Pune police had conducted raids on some other activists across the country for their alleged links with Maoists.

The Supreme Court had directed the police to keep the activists under house arrest. Following the apex court order, Varavara Rao was brought back and kept under house arrest.

