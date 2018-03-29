Punish those who leaked CBSE question papers: CPI-M

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The CPI-M on Friday urged the government to punish all those who are to blame for leaking the Class 10 and 12 exam question papers.

“All those responsible for causing distress to these students need to be identified and punished,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement here.

“Under the BJP rule, various scams connected with exams have been intermittently exposed,” it said. “After the Vyapam and the SSC scam, now another scam involving the future of lakhs of students who appeared for Class 10 and 12 of the CBSE exams has come to light.

“The CBSE has admitted to the leakage of question papers. This has affected the future of 16.38 lakh students of Class 10 and 8 lakh students of Class 12.”

The CPI-M pointed out that the CBSE was headless for nearly two years. It was only in September 2017 that a CEO from Gujarat was appointed to this important body.

–IANS

mr/soni