Punjab ask Bangalore to bat (Toss)

Bangalore, April 24 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

KXIP made two changes to their playing XI from the last game as Nicholas Pooran and Ankit Rajpoot came in for Sam Curran and Harpreet Brar.

Hosts Bangalore also made as many changes in their playing eleven as Tim Southee and Washington Sundar replaced Dale Steyn and Pawan Negi.

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), A.B. de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

–IANS

kk/arm