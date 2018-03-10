Punjab cabinet nod to new transparency law

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) To ensure efficiency in delivery of citizen services, the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Bill, 2018, while also deciding to set up a sub-committee on governance reforms.

The new legislation will repeal the Punjab Right to Service Act of 2011, an official spokesperson told IANS.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, is intended to bring transparency and accountability to ensure electronic delivery of services to the citizens in a time-bound manner.

The key features of the legislation, prepared by the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, to overcome the shortcomings and weaknesses in the existing act include backend computerisation of all public services within three to five years, online receipt of service requests as a mandatory provision and electronic delivery of services in a time-bound manner.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to the constitution of the Punjab Governance Reforms and Ethics Commission to bring transparency, accountability and efficiency in all government departments.

The commission has also been entrusted with the task of making recommendations to government departments to undertake structural reforms in various areas of governance.

About constituting the sub-committee on governance reforms, the spokesperson said it has been mandated to take a final decision on the recommendations of the Punjab Governance Reforms and Ethics Commission.

The committee, in its discretion, may also remit any matter to the council of ministers for wider consultation and a final decision.

