Punjab CM asks Chief Justice for speedy trial of rape cases

Chandigarh, June 8 (IANS) Expressing concern over the delay in the trial of rape cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari to put in place a fast track trial mechanism.

He also sought an advice to the subordinate courts, under his jurisdiction, to complete the trial in such cases speedily.

In a letter to the Chief Justice that comes days after police in Sangrur filed a charge sheet in a Dhuri minor’s rape case within seven days of the incident, Amarinder Singh said speedy trials were essential to ensure that all culprits in such cases are brought to justice at the earliest.

He drew the attention of the Chief Justice to the amended provisions of Section 173 (1-A) of the Criminal Procedure Code, wherein a time limit has been prescribed for investigation of the cases registered under Sections 376, 376-A, 376-B, 376-C, 376-D, 376-DA, 376-DB and 376-E of the Indian Penal Code.

The state police have been time and again directed to ensure that investigation of cases involving such crimes is completed within the prescribed limit, Amarinder Singh wrote.

However, he said, it had been observed that even though investigation of such cases is completed on time, trial by the courts of competent jurisdiction takes much longer than the desired time.

“Since delayed justice to the victims hurts the common man, it is felt that trial of such cases, particularly those involving rapes, should be expedited without any further delay,” said the Chief Minister.

–IANS

vg/mag/bg