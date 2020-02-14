Punjab CM assures thorough probe into drug haul

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in the Assembly, here on Thursday, all the data, complaints and concerns regarding drugs networks, displayed by the members, would be forwarded for probe, launched following seizures made from senior Akali leader Anwar Masih’ house.

Masih was arrested by the Punjab Police’s Special Task Force on Wednesday. He failed to provide evidence on renting out of his premises in Sultanwind village in the border region of Amritsar. Huge amount of drugs were seized from there last month.

The Chief Minister said anyone suspected to be involved in the drugs racket would be thoroughly probed, the racket would be busted and those involved prosecuted.

–IANS

