Punjab CM expresses grief over Sikh killing in Pak

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan.

“Shocked & anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in Pakistan, coming on heels of Nankana Sahib Attack,” he tweeted.

Asking the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan government to ensure thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits, he said: “This is the time to act on what you preach.”

Two days after the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a member of the Sikh community was murdered in Peshawar by ‘unknown’ gunmen.

–IANS

vg/adr/