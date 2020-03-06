Punjab CM greets on Hola Mohalla, Holi

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday greeted the people on the occasion of Hola Mohalla and Holi with a call for celebrating the traditional spirit of these festivals with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion.

In a message on Hola Mohalla, a symbol of the martial spirit, and Holi, the festival of colours, the Chief Minister exhorted the people to celebrate these occasions of love in a spirit of harmony, brotherhood and amity.

The festivals propagate the highest moral values of humanity and bonhomie, said the Chief Minister, asserting that it was time for all the people to re-dedicate themselves to imbibe these age-old values in their mind.

–IANS

