Punjab CM lays stones for five projects in Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones for five infrastructure projects worth Rs 127.86 crore in Amritsar, and announced an additional Rs 50 crore for tubewells to ensure supply of water in the holy city.

The Chief Minister also announced a slew of tourism development projects totalling Rs 187.47 crore for the upgradation of Amritsar, to showcase it as a global tourism destination.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone through remote of two railway over bridges, one railway under bridge and a flyover, besides extension of the existing Bhandari bridge.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Local Government Minister and Amritsar legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu, whom Captain Amarinder Singh credited with facilitating the necessary permissions from the Railways Ministry.

The projects, said the Chief Minister, would go a long way in boosting the infrastructure of the old town and reducing traffic congesting.

Noting that big cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala were facing acute water problem, the Chief Minister said with water levels receding, the water received by these regions was becoming unfit for drinking, leading to spread of diseases.

Announcing his government’s decision to provide canal water to these four cities, the Chief Minister underlined the need for regular and thorough testing of water.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu lashed out at the Badals for failing to develop the city during their 10-year rule.

The Akalis had built only one bridge in 10 years, while the present government had started work on five, he said, adding that tenders were being issued for these projects and work on them would be completed within a year.

Underscoring the need to tap Amritsar’s tourism potential, Amarinder Singh said several iconic tourism projects worth Rs 37.46 crore were in progress, while another Rs 110.01 crore worth of projects were in the pipeline.

–IANS

vg/nir